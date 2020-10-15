Guj: Prisoner killed by fellow inmate in Vadodara jail

A 30-year-old prisoner was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate during a scuffle over a petty issue in Gujarat's Vadodara Central Jail, an official said on Thursday. Azaharuddin alias Ajju Kaniya was killed by Sunil Parmar following a heated altercation over a petty issue on Wednesday, deputy superintendent of jail Vishnu Patel said.

"During the scuffle, Parmar found a sharp piece of metal sheet and slit Kaniya's throat with it. It was not a pre-planned attack," the official said. Parmar was arrested two year ago in a murder case, while the deceased was lodged in the jail for the past few months in an extortion case, Patel said.

Kaniya was a resident of Panigate area of the city and had previously been arrested for serious offences such as attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation, he added. Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of police Megha Tewar said some jail guards had also sustained injuries when they tried to intervene during the attack and a thorough inquiry will be conducted in the matter.