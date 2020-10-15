Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Prisoner killed by fellow inmate in Vadodara jail

A 30-year-old prisoner was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate during a scuffle over a petty issue in Gujarat's Vadodara Central Jail, an official said on Thursday. Azaharuddin alias Ajju Kaniya was killed by Sunil Parmar following a heated altercation over a petty issue on Wednesday, deputy superintendent of jail Vishnu Patel said. "During the scuffle, Parmar found a sharp piece of metal sheet and slit Kaniya's throat with it.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:02 IST
Guj: Prisoner killed by fellow inmate in Vadodara jail

A 30-year-old prisoner was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate during a scuffle over a petty issue in Gujarat's Vadodara Central Jail, an official said on Thursday. Azaharuddin alias Ajju Kaniya was killed by Sunil Parmar following a heated altercation over a petty issue on Wednesday, deputy superintendent of jail Vishnu Patel said.

"During the scuffle, Parmar found a sharp piece of metal sheet and slit Kaniya's throat with it. It was not a pre-planned attack," the official said. Parmar was arrested two year ago in a murder case, while the deceased was lodged in the jail for the past few months in an extortion case, Patel said.

Kaniya was a resident of Panigate area of the city and had previously been arrested for serious offences such as attempt to murder, assault and criminal intimidation, he added. Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of police Megha Tewar said some jail guards had also sustained injuries when they tried to intervene during the attack and a thorough inquiry will be conducted in the matter.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Next pandemic? Amazon deforestation may spark new diseases

By Fabio Zuker SAO PAULO, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As farms expand into the Amazon rainforest, felled trees and expanding pastures may open the way for new Brazilian exports beyond beef and soybeans, researchers say pandemic dise...

Election 2020 Today: Town hall duel; mail changes reversed

Heres whats happening Thursday in Election 2020, 19 days until Election Day HOW TO VOTE APs state-by-state interactive has details on how to vote in this election. ON THE TRAIL President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina and Florida De...

Discussions are going on; it is work in progress: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff.

Discussions are going on it is work in progress External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff....

Despite RIL's fundraising, VC investments in India fall 21 pc to USD 28.9 bn in Jan-Sep: Report

Despite the USD 11.7 billion raised by Reliance Industries Ltd RIL through stake sales, venture investments in 2020 have declined by a fifth to USD 28.9 billion till September, consultancy firm EY said in a report on Thursday. Since mid-Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020