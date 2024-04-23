President Droupadi Murmu offers prayers to Lord Hanuman at 'Parmarth Niketan' in Rishikesh

President Droupadi Murmu offered prayers to Lord Hanuman at 'Parmarth Niketan,' a revered ashram in Rishikesh on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday. The President visited 'Parmarth Niketan', one of the largest ashrams, situated in the lap of the lush Himalayas, along the banks of the Ganges in the yoga capital of the world.

The ashram welcomed the President on Tuesday for a blissful evening with Pujya Swamiji and Pujya Sadhviji on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The President was greeted with a traditional welcome by Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Parmarth Niketan, and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji, International Director of Parmarth Niketan amidst the serene ambience of Vedic chanting, showered by fragrant flower petals and resonating conch shells.

The event was also graced by the Governor of Uttarakhand Lieutenant General (Retd) Gurmit Singh. The visit commenced with President Murmu offering a sacred flower garland to Goddess Lakshmiji, symbolizing reverence and devotion to the divine feminine.

Engaging discussions ensued with Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji in the tranquil garden of Pujya Swamiji, where they exchanged thoughts on various spiritual and service-oriented initiatives. Details were shared with President Murmu about several impactful charitable and humanitarian service initiatives spearheaded by Parmarth Niketan together with 'The Divine Shakti Foundation.' A few selected participants from some of these initiatives also received the opportunity to meet her.

Young women, girls, and children from the 'Divyangta Mukt Bharat' campaign, supporting differently-abled individuals for empowered living with dignity including the Parmarth Vijay Public School, a school for blind children in Uttarkashi, the Parmarth Naari Shakti Kendra, empower women and girls through a wide range of free of cost skill development programs. The President also learned about the work for water, sanitation, hygiene, and environmental protection being undertaken by Parmarth through the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance including the World Toilet College, elevating sanitation standards, celebrating sanitation workers, and transforming their lives. All of these initiatives exemplify the essence of inclusive empowerment.

The highlight of the evening was the renowned Ganga Aarti along the sacred banks of Maa Ganga, where President Murmu piously participated. Commencing with prayers to Lord Hanuman at the Hanuman Ghat in Parmarth Niketan, the evening unfolded with patriotic fervor with the rendition of the National Anthem.

The sacred ceremony included Ganga Puja and Purnahuti of the Sacred Yagya for World Peace. Immersed in the devotional atmosphere, President Murmu joined the congregation for Harinam Sankirtan and Bhajan and performed the world-renowned Ganga Aarti with HH Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji and Pujya Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswatiji alongside the Parmarth Gurukul Rishikumars and pilgrims from across India and the world.

As a token of appreciation and remembrance, President Murmu was presented with a sacred Rudraksha sapling, a holy Rudraksha mala, and also a beautiful deity of Hanumanji in honor of Hanuman Jayanti, marking the culmination of a blissful evening filled with warmth and spiritual inspiration. President Droupdi Murmu's gracious and devoted presence left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of those present.

Situated in the lap of the snow-clad Himalayas along the banks of the holy Ganges River in Rishikesh, Parmarth Niketan is one of the largest ashrams and spiritual institutions in India. Established in 1942, and dedicated to the highest welfare of all beings, Parmarth Niketan is renowned for its spiritual teachings, yoga and meditation programs, and humanitarian initiatives aimed at fostering global peace and harmony. (ANI)

