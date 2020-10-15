Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two killed in animal attacks at Tadoba tiger reserve

A farm labourer identified as Umaji Maske (66), a resident of Halda village under South Bramhapuri Range in Bramhapuri division, was killed by a tiger on Wednesday, said N R Pravin, chief conservator of forest, Chandrapur Circle. The victim had stepped out to work, but had failed to return, following which a search operation was launched and his body was found, he said.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:35 IST
Maha: Two killed in animal attacks at Tadoba tiger reserve

Two persons were allegedly killed by wild animals in separate incidents at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said on Thursday. A farm labourer identified as Umaji Maske (66), a resident of Halda village under South Bramhapuri Range in Bramhapuri division, was killed by a tiger on Wednesday, said N R Pravin, chief conservator of forest, Chandrapur Circle.

The victim had stepped out to work, but had failed to return, following which a search operation was launched and his body was found, he said. An initial compensation of Rs 20,000 has been given to the kin of the deceased and the remaining amount will be released after completion of formalities, the official said.

Similarly, another villager identified as Shatrughan Dharma Gedam (55) was killed by a wild boar in the core area of the reserve, an official said. The body of the deceased was recovered following a search operation in Nimdhela area on Thursday, he said.

At least 27 casualties in man-animal conflicts have been reported from Chandrapur so far this year. Of these, 22 persons died in tiger attacks, while four were killed by leopards and one by wild-boar till date, a senior forest officer said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Never faced gender based discrimination in IAF: Former Flt. Lt.Gunjan Saxena to HC

Former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena Thursday told the Delhi High Court that she has not faced any discrimination on the basis of her gender in the Indian Air Force IAF, which is a very progressive institution. She maintained that IAF gav...

Govt bans import of air conditioners with refrigerants

The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items. Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ...is amended from fre...

Banks need AI for corporate lending: Chief Economic Advisor

Hyderabad, Oct 15 PTI Indian banking sector needs to use emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence AI and machine learning for corporate loans for quality lending, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursda...

South Africa puts public works, jobs at heart of COVID-19 recovery plan

South Africa will embark on a massive public works and job-creation drive in response to the coronavirus crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, unveiling a plan to return Africas most industrialised economy to growth.Under pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020