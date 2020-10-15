Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliamentary panel calls top MHA officials to brief it on crimes against women issue

In the wake of the alleged case of gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a parliamentary panel has called top Union Home Ministry officials to appear before it next week and brief the members on 'Atrocities and Crime Against Women', sources said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:42 IST
Parliamentary panel calls top MHA officials to brief it on crimes against women issue
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

In the wake of the alleged case of gang-rape in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, a parliamentary panel has called top Union Home Ministry officials to appear before it next week and brief the members on 'Atrocities and Crime Against Women', sources said on Thursday. They said the home secretary has been called to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs and is expected to brief it on the issue of crimes against women. Besides this, the reconstituted panel will also discuss issues related to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma will be briefed by the officials of the Home Ministry on October 22 on the subject of 'Atrocities and Crime Against Women', according to a notice issued by Rajya Sabha Secretariat. India recorded on an average 87 rape cases daily in 2019 and overall 4,05,861 cases of crime against women during the year, a rise of over 7 per cent from 2018, according to the latest government data.

The country recorded 3,78,236 cases of crimes against women in 2018, the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed. A total of 32,033 cases of rape were lodged in 2019, which was 7.3 per cent of all crimes against women during the year. In 2018, as many as 33,356 rapes were recorded across the country, up from 32,559 in 2017, according to the data from corresponding years. The NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, is tasked with collecting and analysing crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special and local laws in the country.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Never faced gender based discrimination in IAF: Former Flt. Lt.Gunjan Saxena to HC

Former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena Thursday told the Delhi High Court that she has not faced any discrimination on the basis of her gender in the Indian Air Force IAF, which is a very progressive institution. She maintained that IAF gav...

Govt bans import of air conditioners with refrigerants

The government on Thursday banned imports of air conditioners with refrigerants with a view to promote domestic manufacturing and cut imports of non essential items. Import policy of air conditioners with refrigerants ...is amended from fre...

Banks need AI for corporate lending: Chief Economic Advisor

Hyderabad, Oct 15 PTI Indian banking sector needs to use emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence AI and machine learning for corporate loans for quality lending, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Thursda...

South Africa puts public works, jobs at heart of COVID-19 recovery plan

South Africa will embark on a massive public works and job-creation drive in response to the coronavirus crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, unveiling a plan to return Africas most industrialised economy to growth.Under pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020