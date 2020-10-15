Muzaffarnagar: Body of woman who jumped into canal fished out

The body of 20-year-old woman, who had allegedly jumped into a canal here with her lover, was fished out on Thursday, an official said

Chavi and Lalit Kumar (25) had jumped into the Ganga canal near Bhopa area on Sunday. Their families had allegedly opposed the relationship as the two were from different castes, the official said

According to SHO Sube Singh, the woman's body was found near Joli village in the district. He said Kumar is still missing.