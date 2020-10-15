Foreign Secy Shringla meets new high commissioner of Singapore to India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday met new High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen and discussed measures for further strengthening bilateral relations

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, in a tweet, said Shringla wished Simon a successful tenure

