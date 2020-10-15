Trader's murder: Non-bailable warrants issued against former Mahoba SP, two others

A local court here on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against former Mahoba Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar and two others in connection with trader Indrakant Tripathi murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Harendra Bahadur Singh passed the order on an application moved by investigating officer Kalu Singh. The other two against whom the non-bailable warrant has been issued are SHO Devendra Shukla and Constable Arun Kumar Yadav, whose services were terminated on Tuesday. The three accused are still on the run. According to government counsel D C Yadav, the brother of the deceased, Ravikant Tripathi, had lodged an FIR in the matter, naming the SP and others. During the probe, two of the accused--Suresh Soni and Brahmadutt Tiwari--were arrested.

Indrakant Tripathi (44) was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8, days after he levelled allegations of corruption against Patidar. He died on September 13. His brother has alleged that Patidar had demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from Tripathi and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment within a week.

An SIT, however, has concluded that Tripathi died by suicide. Its probe found the bullet was fired from Tripathi's licenced pistol from the front and it pierced through his neck and got entangled in the car seat behind, police had said. On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect on corruption charges and a vigilance probe was ordered into his wealth.