Man carrying cash reward of Rs 25,000 held after encounter with police

A man, carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was arrested following a brief encounter with police at Lado Sarai on Thursday evening, officials said. In a joint operation with the Meerut Police, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested 36-year-old Azmal alias Pahari.

The accused who hails from Mazaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh was wanted in a 2019 case of extortion registered at Nazibabad police station in Bijnor district, the officials said. For the last four months, Azmal was living in a rented house in Mehrauli to evade arrest, a police official said.

"We received a tip off that Azmal would come near Lado Sarai area between 6 and 7 pm, so a raiding party consisting of staff from Special Cell and a team of STF Meerut which was already in Delhi laid a trap at the spot. When the accused was spotted on a bike, he was cornered and asked to surrender but he opened fire upon the police party," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said. The official said the police team also opened fire in self-defence and Azmal sustained injuries in his right leg. He was immediately rushed to Safdarjung hospital for treatment.

A pistol with six live cartridges has been recovered from the accused, Kushwah said. A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Special Cell police station, he said.

Azmal was previously involved in nine criminal cases, including murder and extortion, in UP..