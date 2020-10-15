Left Menu
Civic body takes action on construction firm for pollution-related offence

In order to combat air and dust pollution around the main hotspot Dwarka, authorities in the Najafagarh Zone of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation took stringent pollution control measures, including action against burning of solid waste, garbage, dry leaves, and plastic, rubber and construction activities, the SDMC said in a statement. "It further took action against violators of NGT norms and solid waste management byelaws as level of air pollution in the city is getting worse, resulting in toxic elements.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 23:43 IST
A penalty worth Rs 50,000 was imposed on a construction firm for allegedly violating pollution control norms in Dwarka, officials said on Thursday.

"It further took action against violators of NGT norms and solid waste management byelaws as level of air pollution in the city is getting worse, resulting in toxic elements. The challan has been issued to a construction company in Dwarka for keeping building material in open, amounting to Rs 50,000," it said. In Najafgarh Zone, Dwarka Sector 8 is the "main hotspot" where level of pollution is high, the SDMC said.

Additional water sprinklers have been deployed for sprinkling around the hotspot and adjoining areas. Two night patrolling teams are deployed around the hotspot, officials said. An anti-encroachment drive was also conducted around hotspot area, and 15 vehicles, including buses, were seized and total amount of Rs 2,54,938 has been recovered from offenders, it said.

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's veterinary department conducted a special drive at 5 am in coordination with police in Rohini Zone, against stray cattle, and for removal of illegal herds. As result of efforts attempted in the early hours, 28 high-yielding cows were removed and sent to a 'gaushala' for further upkeep and rehabilitation, the NDMC said in a statement.

The drive will continue to curb the nuisance of cattle in Delhi, it said. During action against the squatters and illegal vendors selling fish and chicken in Civil Lines Zones, their stuff was seized, the NDMC said, adding that Rs 9,000 was realised from the auction of fish and chicken seized.

In the first 15 days of October, the fine imposed for illegal meat slaughtering in Civil Lines Zone was worth Rs 1,01,000, it said.

