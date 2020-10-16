Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand HC issues show-cause notice to Additional Secretary asking why ex-CM Pokhriyal's dues recalculated

Uttarakhand High Court of Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Additional Secretary Deependra Chaudhary in a civil contempt petition filed in the case relating to non-payment of dues incurred in housing, water, electricity and other facilities by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank after he vacated the office of state Chief Minister.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 16-10-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 09:18 IST
Uttarakhand HC issues show-cause notice to Additional Secretary asking why ex-CM Pokhriyal's dues recalculated
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand High Court of Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Additional Secretary Deependra Chaudhary in a civil contempt petition filed in the case relating to non-payment of dues incurred in housing, water, electricity and other facilities by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank after he vacated the office of state Chief Minister. In reply to the civil contempt petition, Pokhriyal, who is also the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand had filed an affidavit in High Court stating that he had deposited Rs 10,77,709, the amount he was asked to pay for the services he used after leaving the office of Chief Minister of the state.

To this, counsel for the petitioner objected and said that the High Court had already issued on order asking Pokhriyal to deposit 41.64 lakhs, which he alleged Chaudhary recalculated later. The single-judge bench of Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma took a hard stand on the matter by issuing a show-cause notice to Additional Secretary Deependra Chaudhary and asked him to reply within a week about why the due were recalculated, as recalculating the amount goes against the order of the High Court's division bench. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rockets GM Morey steps downHouston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced Thursday that he will step down on Nov. 1 after 13 seasons at the helm of the franchise. Executive vice p...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Olympics Japan to test anti-virus measures at near-full baseball stadiumYokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80 capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Bands from 1980s and 90s stream hits to make up for lost live earningsPop acts from the 1980s and 1990s including Right Said Fred, Paul Young and Toyah, whose income from live per...

Villgro and FPAI invite applications for innovative solutions in Sexual and Reproductive Health

- The Family Planning Association of India FPAI and Villgro Innovations Foundation launched the Innovation Challenge for individuals and startups to submit disruptive solutions in sexual and reproductive health space - A cohort of 15 inno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020