Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in SC to frame model pacts to protect realty customers

Due to deliberate excessive delays in possession, real estate customers are not only suffering from mental and financial injury but also from brazen violation of their right to life and livelihood. The PIL contended that many developers across the country still follow a common practice of pre-launching a project without securing requisite approvals for the project from the authorities, and term it as 'soft launch' or 'pre-launch' etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:40 IST
PIL in SC to frame model pacts to protect realty customers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to frame model pacts for builder and agent buyers to protect customers and bring in transparency in the realty sector in tune with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act 2016. The plea filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought a direction to all the states to enforce 'Model Builder Buyer Agreement' and 'Model Agent Buyer Agreement' and to take steps to avoid "mental, physical and financial injury" to customers.

"Promoters, Builders and Agents use manifestly arbitrary one-sided agreements that do not place customers at an equal platform with them, which offends Articles 14, 15, 21 of Constitution. There have been many cases of deliberate inordinate delays in handing over possession and customers lodge complaints but police don't register FIRs, citing arbitrary clauses of the agreement. "Builders issue revised delivery schedule again and again and adopt arbitrary unfair restrictive trade practices. All this amounts to criminal conspiracy, fraud, cheating, criminal breach of trust, dishonestly inducing delivery of the property, dishonest misappropriation of property and violation of corporate laws," said the plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey. Due to deliberate excessive delays in possession, real estate customers are not only suffering from mental and financial injury but also from brazen violation of their right to life and livelihood.

The PIL contended that many developers across the country still follow a common practice of pre-launching a project without securing requisite approvals for the project from the authorities, and term it as 'soft launch' or 'pre-launch' etc. thus, openly violating the law but no action has been taken against any builder till date. "It is necessary to state that registration of the project with the regulatory authority has been mandatory before it is launched for sale, and for registration, the basic pre-requisite is that the developer must have all the requisite approvals. "Thus the buyer is protected as the project is ring-fenced from the vagaries of non-approvals or delays in approvals which are one of the major causes of delay for the project," the plea said. The plea has also sought directions to compensate the buyers for losses incurred due to inordinate delays on the part of Promoters-Builders and to recover their money.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Asan Conservation Reserve becomes Uttarakhand's first wetland to make it to Ramsar list

India now has 38 wetlands, the highest in South Asia, with one more added to the list of recognised sites of international importance under the treaty of Ramsar Convention. The Asan Conservation Reserve in Dehradun is the first wetland fro...

Spain hopes to raise 6.8 bln euros in new taxes, including 'Google tax'

Spains government is proposing new taxes on digital services, financial transactions and plastic packaging in 2021 and a higher levy on sugary beverages in the hope of raising a total of 6.8 billion euros 7.96 billion, its draft budget show...

EU to strengthen counter-coronavirus cooperation at highest level: Council President

Geneva Switzerland, October 16 ANISputnik The heads of states and governments of the European Union have agreed to reinforce the cooperation and make the coordination regular around issues pertaining to the fight against COVID-19, European ...

SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to prevent stubble burning

The Supreme Court Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020