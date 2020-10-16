Left Menu
Maha: Undertrial injured in attack by inmate at Thane jail

An undertrial prisoner was injured when he was allegedly attacked by another inmate during an altercation in Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by a jail official, an offence has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the IPC and Prison Act, he added.

Updated: 16-10-2020 15:33 IST
An undertrial prisoner was injured when he was allegedly attacked by another inmate during an altercation in Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday when the accused Dinesh Vikha and victim Pratik Kumbhar entered a heated argument, following which the former assaulted the latter, the station house officer at Thane Nagar police station said.

Kumbhar sustained injuries to his eyes and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by a jail official, an offence has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the IPC and Prison Act, he added.

