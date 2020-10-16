Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC questions Maha's decision to give college land to PMRDA

As per the plea, the state government was to provide Rs 812 crore as financial assistance to the metro rail project, but instead it took a decision to provide land to the PMRDA to raise funds. The bench on Friday noted that this was like a "barter" system.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:46 IST
HC questions Maha's decision to give college land to PMRDA

The Bombay High Court on Friday questioned the Maharashtra government's decision to hand over around 26 acres of the government polytechnic college in Pune to the PMRDA as its viability gap of funding of Rs 812 crore for the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar proposed metro rail project. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a PIL filed by 'GPPians' (Past Students' Association of Government Polytechnic Pune) challenging a government resolution of August 27, 2019, by which it handed over portion of the land on which the polytechnic college is situated on Ganeshkhind Road to the PMRDA for the metro line.

The petitioner's claim is that instead of financial funds, the state government decided to give land to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for commercial use to fund the metro project. As per the plea, the state government was to provide Rs 812 crore as financial assistance to the metro rail project, but instead it took a decision to provide land to the PMRDA to raise funds.

The bench on Friday noted that this was like a "barter" system. "Is such a barter system legal? Today, you (government) are giving land where an age-old college stands to fund the Metro project...tomorrow you (government) will hand over some other land for some other purpose. How is this fair?" the court said.

The bench directed the Maharashtra government and the PMRDA to file their affidavits in response to the petition and posted the matter for further hearing on December 8. The court said all parties shall maintain status quo with regard to acquisition of the said land till January 31, 2021.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Jailed Philippine activist lays to rest her three-month-old baby

Jailed Philippine activist Reina Mae Nasino wanted to hold her three-month-old daughter for the last time before she was laid to rest on Friday but she could not.Heavily armed prison officials guarding her refused to uncuff her despite plea...

Dy CM asks officials to assess damages in flood-hit districts

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed the flood situation caused due to heavy rains in western Maharashtra and asked the local administration to conduct a panchnama of damaged crops, houses and other properties immediately. Ac...

France to roll out airport testing this month - minister

France will introduce rapid COVID-19 tests at airports this month, the countrys transport minister said on Friday, in a boost for Air France-KLM and other airlines pushing for an easing of travel restrictions and quarantines. Well put that ...

Cricket-County teams to vie for two trophies in 2021 after ECB rejig competition

County teams will compete for two first-class trophies in the 2021 season with the County Championship to resume with a group stage format followed by a five-day final for the Bob Willis Trophy, the countrys cricket board ECB announced on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020