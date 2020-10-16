More awareness should be created to check COVID-19: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting over COVID-19 preventive measures in the on Friday and said awareness campaign should be expedited for effective control over coronavirus. He said that stickers should be put up on the doors of houses besides religious and tourist places, offices and vehicles in the state for awareness against COVID-19.

He said cooperation should be taken from public representatives, social organisations and NGOs. "Tourism activities have increased in the state and the festive season is also about to begin. All necessary arrangements should be made and a massive awareness campaign should be conducted," said Rawat.

The aim should be to make people aware of the need to protect themselves against COVID-19, the Chief Minister said. He also launched an online portal for checking results of COVID-19 tests.

He said it is time to be more vigilant against the disease and follow the norms prescribed by the World Health Organization and Health Department. "The role of police will increase further in the state in the festive season," he said.

