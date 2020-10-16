Philippines' lower house approves $92.5 bln budget for 2021

The Philippines' lower parliamentary house on Friday approved the 2021 budget, after a leadership row nearly derailed debates on the spending plan aimed at helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The 4.5 trillion pesos ($92.5 billion) bill, approved by 257 lawmakers with six voting against, now passes to the senate for further hearings.

A joint congressional session will then finalise the spending programme before it is signed by President Rodrigo Duterte, who called a special session of parliament last week for budget hearings. ($1 = 48.65 Philippine pesos)