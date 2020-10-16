Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan opposition starts countrywide protests to oust government

Khan, who came to power on an anti-graft platform and denies the army helped him win, said on Friday he wasn't afraid of the opposition's campaign, which was aimed at blackmailing him to drop corruption cases against their leaders. "We have come out for the supremacy of the law," said Maryam Nawaz, the daughter and political heir of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, speaking from atop an SUV that was showered with rose petals as she left for Gujwanwala from nearby Lahore.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:40 IST
Pakistan opposition starts countrywide protests to oust government

Supporters of Pakistan opposition parties were converging on a stadium in the city of Gujwanwala on Friday to begin a countrywide protest campaign to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, who they accuse of being installed by the military in a rigged 2018 election.

Nine major opposition parties formed a joint platform called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) last month to begin a nationwide agitation against the government. Khan, who came to power on an anti-graft platform and denies the army helped him win, said on Friday he wasn't afraid of the opposition's campaign, which was aimed at blackmailing him to drop corruption cases against their leaders.

"We have come out for the supremacy of the law," said Maryam Nawaz, the daughter and political heir of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, speaking from atop an SUV that was showered with rose petals as she left for Gujwanwala from nearby Lahore. "Our struggle is against injustice, unemployment and all-time price hikes."

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the main opposition party. Sharif, a long-standing critic of the military, was sacked by the Supreme Court in 2017 on corruption charges and left for London last November for medical treatment. He blames generals and judges for what he says were trumped up charges.

Pakistan's powerful military has repeatedly denied meddling in politics. The protest campaign comes at a time when Pakistan is experiencing an economic crisis, with inflation touching double digits and negative growth. The next general election is scheduled for 2023.

"Go Imran go. Your time is up!" shouted tens of thousands of the opposition supporters gathered at the Gujwanwala stadium hours before the leaders arrived. Bilawal Bhutto, the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto who heads her Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and a religious leader, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, were leading separate rallies to join the main gathering.

"The time has come for the puppet government to go," said Bhutto. (Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Alex Richardson)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus seeks presidential challenger's arrest, threatens to use firearms at protests

Belarus said on Friday it was seeking the arrest of exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya for jeopardising national security, days after she called for a general strike if the president does not yield to protesters demands to qu...

Biden and Trump return to U.S. campaign trail, Trump fundraising lags

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor prevention of stubble burning

Concerned over worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court Friday appointed one man panel of retired apex court judge Justice M B Lokur to monitor the steps taken by the neighbouring states to prevent stubble burning, while brushi...

Pleas in SC against HC order upholding validity of 2019 law of Uttarakhand on temples

Two petitions were Thursday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Uttarakhand High Courts verdict upholding the constitutional validity of a 2019 law which handed over management of several temples, including the famous Char Dham Himal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020