Dutch PM says Johnson has signalled willingness to compromise

Dutch PM says Johnson has signalled willingness to compromiseReuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:00 IST
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he believed British counterpart Boris Johnson was showing a willingness to continue talks on a deal on future EU-UK relations and a readiness to compromise.
"My interpretation of the words of Boris Johnson is that also on his side there is willingness to compromise and that's only logical because the economic and geopolitical necessity of finding a common position before the end of the year is huge for both of us. So I'm still cautiously optimistic," Rutte told reporters after a meeting of EU leaders on Friday.
"I think with the exchange of these ideas there is room for the talks of next week to proceed in a spirit of compromise."
