Delhi: 4 held for killing man who abused them

The Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly killing a man who abused them in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, an officer said on Friday. On Thursday at around 12.30 am, police received information regarding the murder of a person. Upon reaching the spot, police found the body of Faizan Mohammed (23), a resident of Jahangirpuri, the officer said. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and a murder case was registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station. During investigation, it was found that four people had met Mohammed in his shop on Thursday night and an altercation had broken out between them. Using a knife, the accused inflicted injury on Mohammed's throat due to which he died at the spot, the officer said. Police said both the victim and accused are residents of the same area.

Rajan (28), his brother Sajan (20), Sachin (20) and Akash (18) were arrested and the weapon of offence was seized, the officer said. The accused told the police that around 15 days ago, Mohammed had abused them while they were drinking. On the night of the incident, they again had an argument with him and decided to kill him, police said.