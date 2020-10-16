Left Menu
Kochi Court stops trial proceedings in actor attack case

The trial court in Kochi on Friday stopped the trial proceedings in the actor attack case.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The trial court in Kochi on Friday stopped the trial proceedings in the actor attack case. Yesterday, the prosecution in actor attack case filed a petition in the trial court seeking to stop proceedings of the trial providing an opportunity to the prosecution to approach the High Court to transfer the trial of the case from this court to any other court. The prosecution cited that the Court is highly biased.

The petition was filed by A Suresan, who is the Special Public Prosecutor. In the petition, he said, "Court had made certain remarks and allegations against Prosecution and against the Special Public Prosecutor. When the Prosecutor tried to ascertain, this court again made derogatory remarks and comments against the Special Public Prosecutor."

"The prosecution believes that justice will be denied to the victim if this case is tried before this court. The prosecution honestly believes that the prosecution, as well as the victim, will not get fair trial and justice from this court," the petition further stated. The petition further stated, "The conduct of this Court is highly biased, which is detrimental to the judicial system and to the entire prosecution. If the petition is not allowed, the prosecution will be put to great hardship and irreparable injury.

"Court may be pleased to allow this petition and order stop proceedings of the trial of the case providing an opportunity to the prosecution to approach the High Court to transfer the trial of the case from this court to any other court," it added. An actor, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped.

Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused in the case. (ANI)

