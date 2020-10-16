Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 73,70,468 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 73,70,468 with 63,371 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 64 lakh, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Friday. DEL48 PM-LD MARRIAGE AGE Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government will soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls after it receives report from the committee set up for this.

DEL68 BJP- LD CHIRAG-BIHAR BJP slams Chirag Paswan, accuses LJP of spreading confusion, lies ahead of Bihar polls New Delhi: In its most direct attack on the Lok Janshakti Party, the BJP on Friday accused its president Chirag Paswan of trying to create confusion by harping on his relations with senior leaders of the saffron party, and asserted that it had no ties with the LJP. DEL79 CONG-JK-ALLIANCE Cong welcomes coming together of mainstream JK parties, demands restoration of Art 370 New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded restoration of Article 370 and the “rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir” and welcomed the coming together of mainstream regional parties of the Union Territory.

DEL61 CBI-LD SEARCHES-INTERNET-SCAM CBI searches 6 firms over computer tech support fraud, recovers assets worth Rs 190 cr New Delhi: The CBI has recovered assets worth Rs 190 crore during its searches against six companies booked for targeting Microsoft customers through a technical support scam, an investigation which has received praise from United States' Department of Justice, officials said Friday. BOM12 MH-2ND LD RAINS Rains claim 47 lives in Maharashtra, crops damaged extensively Pune: Heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 47 lives in Maharashtra's Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions in the last three days while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged extensively, officials said on Friday.

DEL75 PB-SHAURYA-3RDLD BALWINDER Shaurya Chakra awardee Punjab's anti-terror braveheart gunned down in Tarn Taran Amritsar/Chandigarh: Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu who fought terrorism in Punjab was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Tarn Taran district on Friday, months after the government withdrew his security cover. DEL80 UP-2NDLD FIRING Ballia firing: BJP leader's brother among two arrested, MLA defends main accused Ballia/Lucknow: Police on Friday arrested two people including the brother of a local BJP leader who allegedly shot dead a man when a fracas broke out at a meeting attended by administration and police officials in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district.

DEL36 DL-LD KEJRIWAL Kejriwal seeks amendments in Delhi University Act for establishing new colleges New Delhi: Expressing concerns over higher cut-offs for admission in Delhi University colleges, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking amendment in the DU Act so that more colleges and universities can be established in the city. LEGAL LGD25 SC-2NDLD STUBBLE BURNING SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor prevention of stubble burning New Delhi: Concerned over worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court Friday appointed one man panel of retired apex court judge Justice M B Lokur to monitor the steps taken by the neighbouring states to prevent stubble burning, while brushing aside objections of the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

LGB3 MH-HC-MEDIA TRIAL Is there mechanism for checking of TV news before damage is done: HC to govt Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday asked the Union government if there is any mechanism for checking the content broadcast by news channels before the "damage is done". BUSINESS DEL37 PM LD AGRI MSP, government procurement important part of country's food security: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is committed to procure agri crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP) as it is an important part of the country's food security.

FOREIGN FGN47 JAISHANKAR-CHINA Border clashes between India, China left relationship profoundly disturbed: Jaishankar New York: The violent clashes on the India-China border in June had a very deep public and political impact and has left the relationship “profoundly disturbed”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. By Yoshita Singh FGN39 JAISHANKAR-PAK Terrorism from Pak continues, making it very hard to conduct normal relations with them: Jaishankar New York: Terrorism remains publicly acknowledged by the Pakistan government as a policy that they justify, making it very hard to conduct normal relations with it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. By Yoshita Singh FGN7 US-TRUMP-CLIMATECHANGE China, Russia and India spewing stuff into air: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has blamed countries like China, Russia and India for adding to the global air pollution and asserted that his country has the best environmental numbers. By Lalit K Jha..