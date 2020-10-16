Scoreboard of the IPL match between KKR and MI in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Scoreboard Kolkata Knight Riders R Tripathi c Yadav b Boult 7 S Gill c Pollard b Rahul Chahar 21 N Rana c de Kock b Coulter-Nile 5 D Karthik b Rahul Chahar 4 E Morgan not out 39 A Russell c de Kock b Bumrah 12 P Cummins not out 53 Extras (lb-2, w-5) 7 Total (For 5 wkts, 20 Overs) 148 Fall of Wickets: 1-18, 2-33, 3-42, 4-42, 5-61, Bowlers: T Boult 4-0-32-1, N Coulter-Nile 4-0-51-1, J Bumrah 4-0-22-1, K Pandya 4-0-23-0, R Chahar 4-0-18-2.