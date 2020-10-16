Left Menu
Orissa HC adjourns hearing on pleas against idol height restriction in Durga Puja pandals

At least 25 puja committees of Cuttack city has approached the court with common prayer, seeking to remove the idol-height restriction. Among other restrictions, the government has asked the puja committees to limit the height of the idols to four-feet only.

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:12 IST
Orissa High Court Image Credit: ANI

The Orissa High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a batch of writ petitions, seeking to quash the restriction on the height of idols at Durga Puja pandals imposed by the state government. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq adjourned the hearing when Advocate General AK Parija failed to furnish details of idols being made by different puja committees in Cuttack city.

"Advocate General Mr A K Parija prays for time to furnish details of nine number of Puja Committees, who as per report of the Police Commissioner constructed idols above four feet," said the high court order, fixing Monday for the next hearing. At least 25 puja committees of Cuttack city has approached the court with common prayer, seeking to remove the idol-height restriction.

Among other restrictions, the government has asked the puja committees to limit the height of the idols to four-feet only. Idols with height above seven feet are traditionally worshipped at puja pandals.

