Centre opposed formation of Lokur panel to downplay stubble burning issue: AAP

Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to form Lokur committee to look into stubble burning, the AAP on Friday claimed that the Centre did not favour the panel's formation as it wanted to downplay the stubble burning issue. Concerned over worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Friday appointed one man panel of retired apex court judge Justice M B Lokur to monitor the steps taken by the neighbouring states to prevent stubble burning, while brushing aside objections of the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench that the government had reservations about appointment of the Justice Lokur committee for monitoring stubble burning. Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the Centre did not favour formation of the panel because it wanted to "downplay" stubble burning as the main cause of pollution in north India as it does not suit the BJP's narrative.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision in the matter. The formation of the panel proves four things. It proves that stubble burning is the main cause of pollution in Delhi. "Secondly, it also proves that the Centre and state governments of Punjab, Haryana and UP have no interest in solving the problem of pollution and that is the reason that the SC had to intervene and form the committee to look into the pollution," he said. Bhardwaj said the third reason is that "the SC-appointed EPCA also failed to address the issue of stubble burning in the last five years. Fourthly, the opposition by the SG (Mehta) shows that the Centre, for its politics, wanted the pollution to continue so that they can continue to blame Delhi government for it." The apex court directed the court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to assist the Lokur panel to enable it in physical surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

It said the panel shall submit its report on stubble burning fortnightly to the apex court. Speaking on another issue, Bhardwaj claimed,"The BJP government is objecting to the investigation (by Delhi Assembly committee on Peace and Harmony) of the role of Facebook in instigating Delhi riots. This raises serious questions against the BJP. Bharatiya Janata Party should disclose the nexus between them and Facebook," he said. Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Bhardwaj's statement is yet another example of Aam Aadmi Party leaders' politics of levelling baseless allegations. "BJP Government has no business to favour Facebook or any other social media company, we only take law abiding stands. As for Delhi Assembly committee on Peace and Harmony, it's a biased body indulging in agenda politics. Had this committee been true it would have played a role to help speedy prosecution of Delhi Riot main culprit Tahir Hussain," he said.