450 kg fake ghee seized in UP's Ghaziabad

Food safety authorities and police raided a unit in Kavi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district where 4.5 quintals of impure ghee was made in the name of branded companies and arrested two men working there, officials said on Friday.

Food safety authorities and police raided a unit in Kavi Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district where 4.5 quintals of impure ghee was made in the name of branded companies and arrested two men working there, officials said on Friday. The brands of desi ghee are high in demand in the market. Duplicate wrappers, boxes and canisters, refined oil, chemicals and equipment for making ghee have been seized while two men were arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

The accused have been identified as Shyam Lal and Sanjay. They confessed to supplying the impure ghee in the market to shopkeepers and wholesalers and earning money through the sales. A total of 450 kilograms of the product has been seized. One accomplice named Mohit is absconding, the SSP said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Copyright Act.

Shyam Lal and Mohit are natives of Mohana village in Sonipat district in neighbouring Haryana. Police teams would be dispatched to arrest the missing person, the SSP added.

