SCOREBOARD

SCOREBOARDPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 17-10-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:28 IST
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma c Karthik b Shivam Mavi 35 Quinton de Kock not out 78 Suryakumar Yadav b Chakravarthy 10 Hardik Pandya not out 21 Extras: (lb-5) 5 Total: 149 for 2 in 16.5 overs Fall of wickets: 94-1, 111-2 Bowling: Chris Green 2.5-0-24-0, Pat Cummins 3-0-28-0, Prasidh Krishna 2-0-30-0, Andre Russell 2-0-15-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-23-1, Shivam Mavi 3-0-24-1.
ALSO READ
Mahatma Gandhi showed us the path of truth and selfless service: Naidu
Harsh Vardhan participates in WHO virtual information session on COVID-19
Face masks unlikely to cause over-exposure to CO2, even in patients with lung disease
WRAPUP 1-Slower U.S. job gains anticipated; permanent unemployment in focus
69 held, 20 fined in Hong Kong for 'participating' in National Day protest