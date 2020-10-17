Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deposition of U.S. Homeland Security whistleblower unlikely before election, lawyer says

A whistleblower and former official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who alleges he was pressured to stop providing assessments of Russian electoral interference, will likely not be deposed by Congress before the Nov. 3 elections, his lawyer said on Friday. Mark Zaid, a lawyer for former DHS intelligence chief Brian Murphy, told Reuters the deposition before a U.S. House of Representatives panel is being held up while DHS processes security clearances for Murphy's legal team.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 00:05 IST
Deposition of U.S. Homeland Security whistleblower unlikely before election, lawyer says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A whistleblower and former official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who alleges he was pressured to stop providing assessments of Russian electoral interference, will likely not be deposed by Congress before the Nov. 3 elections, his lawyer said on Friday.

Mark Zaid, a lawyer for former DHS intelligence chief Brian Murphy, told Reuters the deposition before a U.S. House of Representatives panel is being held up while DHS processes security clearances for Murphy's legal team. "Given the current state of electoral politics, I would think it highly unlikely that any deposition would take place before the election," Zaid said. "But we are committed to ensuring Congress receives the relevant classified information regardless of who wins on November 3rd."

The delay, Zaid added, had effectively halted further disclosures by the whistleblower. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokesman for House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff, who originally scheduled a deposition with Murphy for late September.

Murphy said in a whistleblower complaint on Sept. 8 that President Donald Trump's acting DHS chief Chad Wolf told him to stop providing assessments of the threat of Russian interference in the Nov. 3 election in part because it "made the President look bad." Wolf also asked Murphy to play down U.S. white supremacist activity, the complaint said. In both matters, Murphy said he refused to comply with Wolf's instructions.

DHS denied Murphy's claims. Zaid said that Murphy and his legal team were "willing to be patient but at some point that will be exhausted and we'll have to act." Litigation, he said, might be an avenue.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter appears to backtrack on blocking New York Post article

Twitter Inc on Friday appeared to backtrack on its decision to block links to a New York Post article about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son, despite reaffirming the ban late on Thursday.Republicans who had decried Twitters ...

COVID SCIENCE-Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial; women take virus more seriously than men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Large WHO trial casts doubt on remdesivir and other drugs...

Belgium imposes Covid curfew, closes bars and restaurants

Faced with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the Belgian government on Friday announced new restrictions to try to hold the disease in check, including a night-time curfew and the closure of cafes, bars and restaurants for a month. The mea...

Tiler Peck missed dancing onstage. She went and found one

When Tiler Peck started giving Instagram ballet classes from her moms kitchen in California this spring a way of staying in shape and keeping in touch with dance fans she initially thought maybe 20 people would tune in. She was startled t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020