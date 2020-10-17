Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two, including 12-yr-old boy, killed in fire incident in Kolkata

All the other residents of the building have been rescued and the fire is, at present, under control, State Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said. The 12-year-old boy and an old lady died in the incident, according to officials.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 01:46 IST
Two, including 12-yr-old boy, killed in fire incident in Kolkata

Two persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in a fire that broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night, officials said. All the other residents of the building have been rescued and the fire is, at present, under control, State Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose said.

The 12-year-old boy and an old lady died in the incident, according to officials. "The boy had jumped off the third floor of the building out of panic. He was shifted to a hospital where he died a few minutes back. The body of the old woman was recovered from a bathroom of the building. Two other residents have also suffered injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital," a senior police official said.

The fire broke out in the first floor of the building and spread to the upper floors, a Fire Brigade official said. "All the residents have been rescued. The fire is also under control. Presently cooling off is being done," Bose told reporters.

At least 25 fire tenders and a hydraulic ladder were deployed to rescue those trapped inside the building and to douse the blaze, the officials said. The incident took place in the northern part of the city.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Bidens son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the ma...

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Rising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day are the latest worry for election officials and voters fearing chaos or exposure to the virus at polling places despite months...

Trump, in reversal, approves California wildfire aid

U.S. President Donald Trump approved Californias request for additional wildfire recovery relief, reversing his administrations earlier denial after intervention from the states governor and a key Republican lawmaker. In an email, White Hou...

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trumps policy, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives. N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020