Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspect in teacher's beheading in France was Chechen teen

France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said that authorities investigating the horrific killing of the man in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine have also arrested nine suspects, including the grandparents, parents and 17-year-old brother of the attacker. The teacher had discussed caricatures of the Prophet with his class, authorities said.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 17-10-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 14:48 IST
Suspect in teacher's beheading in France was Chechen teen
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A suspect shot dead by police after the gruesome beheading of a history teacher in an attack near Paris Friday was an 18-year-old Chechen, police said. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said that authorities investigating the horrific killing of the man in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine have also arrested nine suspects, including the grandparents, parents and 17-year-old brother of the attacker.

The teacher had discussed caricatures of the Prophet with his class, authorities said. Chechnya is a predominantly Muslim Russian republic in the North Caucasus. Two wars in the 1990s triggered a wave of emigration, with many Chechens heading for western Europe.

France has seen occasional violence involving its Chechen community in recent months, believed linked to local criminal activity and score-settling. A police official said the suspect in Friday's attack armed was shot dead about 600 meters (yards) from where the teacher was killed. He was armed with a knife and an airsoft gun — which fires plastic pellets — and police opened fire after he failed to respond to orders to put down his arms, and acted in a threatening manner.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived quickly at the school on Friday night to denounce what he called an "Islamist terrorist attack." He urged the nation to stand united against extremism. "One of our compatriots was murdered today because he taught ... the freedom of expression, the freedom to believe or not believe," Macron said.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor opened an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor's office said. It is the second time in three weeks that terror has struck France linked to caricatures of the Prophet. Last month, a young man from Pakistan was arrested after stabbing two people with a meat cleaver outside the former offices of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The weekly was the target of a deadly newsroom attack in 2015, and it republished caricatures of the prophet this month to underscore the right to freedom of information as a trial opened linked to that attack. Friday's terror attack came as Macron's government works on a bill to address Islamic radicals, who authorities claim are creating a parallel society outside the values of the French Republic. France has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe with up to 5 million members, and Islam is the country's No. 2 religion.

The teacher had received threats after opening a discussion "for a debate" about the caricatures about 10 days ago, a police official told The Associated Press. The parent of a student had filed a complaint against the teacher, another police official said.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Smith wins toss, opts to bat against RCB

Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Rajasthan Royals are fielding an unchanged side, while RCB made a couple of change...

Early harvest, labour unavailability due to pandemic led to more farm fires this time, say officials

Punjab and Haryana have recorded more incidents of stubble burning this season so far compared to last year and it is largely due to early harvesting of paddy and unavailability of farm labour due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said...

Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in JK's Kathua

The Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire overnight by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border IB in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. The firing in the Pa...

Rishi Sunak unveils new 50-pence Diversity Coin for UK circulation

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Saturday unveiled a new 50-pence Diversity Coin to celebrate Britains diverse history and recognise the profound contribution minority communities have made to the shared history of the country. Around 2.5 milli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020