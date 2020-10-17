PWD officials arrested for taking bribe from contractor in Rajasthan

Two officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) were arrested here on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.26 lakh from a contractor to clear his dues, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. Assistant engineer Giriraj Singh Chahar, posted in Rajasthan Police Housing Construction Corporation on a contractual basis, had demanded two per cent commission for himself, one per cent for executive engineer Ashok Kumar Verma and 0.50 per cent for accounts section employees, ACB Inspector Moolchand Meena said. Chahar had accepted Rs 68,000 during complaint verification and was arrested on Saturday while taking a bribe of Rs 1.26 lakh, the police officer said. Chahar was asked to talk to Verma over the phone to inform him about receiving the money, following which he was also arrested. Further investigation in the matter is on, the police said.