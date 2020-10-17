Domestic violence case: ABA of former HC judge's kin allowed

A Mumbai court on Saturday allowed the anticipatory bail pleas of three family members of a former High Court judge in a domestic violence case. Anita, wife of former HC judge late Ashok Agarwal, and their sons Naval and Ashish have been accused by Ashish's wife of harassment after which the three were booked under sections 498 (harassment of woman), 344 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC.

The ABA, filed last month after a case was registered against the three in Mumbai's Worli police station, was allowed by Sessions Court Judge MA Baraliya. The complainant, who married Ashish in 2014, has claimed the family demanded she get Rs 30 lakh from her father to help them set up an office in south Mumbai.

She was asked to get money from her parents on several occasions, the complainant has alleged, adding that she was subjected to mental torture if she failed to oblige. Anita, Naval and Ashish have claimed the allegations are "completely distorted and false".