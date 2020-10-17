Left Menu
SCBA condemns Andhra CM's action releasing letter with allegations against SC judge public

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy levelling allegations against Justice NV Ramana, the second senior-most judge of the top court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has strongly condemned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy levelling allegations against Justice NV Ramana, the second senior-most judge of the top court. "The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association in its meeting held on October 16, strongly condemned the action of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in releasing his letter to the Chief Justice of India making allegations against Justice NV Ramana, Judge Supreme Court of India in the public domain," SCBA Acting Secretary Rohit Pandey said in a statement.

It said such actions by constitutional functionaries are opposed to convention causing serious inroads impacting the independence of the judiciary as enshrined in the Constitution of India. Meanwhile, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) on Saturday urged the CJI to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Jagan Mohan Reddy for making "scandalous" allegations against Justice NV Ramana and judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had in his letter to CJI SA Bobde on October 6 had alleged that Justice NV Ramana, who is next in line to be the CJI, has been influencing the sittings of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, and has a close relationship with TDP leaders, including party president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

