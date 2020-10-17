Armed men loot jewellery shop at gunpoint in Jaipur

Three armed men, who were wearing masks, barged into a jewellery showroom here on Saturday and looted gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees at gunpoint, police said. The robbers, who came on a scooter, forced the showroom owner to put jewellery in a bag and then fled away in his SUV, the police said. "The scooter and SUV have been recovered. The exact amount of jewellery robbed is yet to be cleared by the jeweller. The jeweller's phone has also been recovered," Murlipura station house officer Ramavtar Singh said. The police official said teams have been formed to nab the accused.