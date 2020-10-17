Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla's tenure extended till August 2021

The government has extended the tenure of Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla till August 22 next year. He was to retire on November 30 this year.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS(AM:84) as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs beyond the date of his superannuation that is November 30, 2020 up to August 22, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an order by the Ministry of Personnel said. (ANI)