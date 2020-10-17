Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan and Armenia allege truce violations, accuse each other of shelling

Baku said 13 civilians had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the city of Ganja by an Armenian missile attack, while Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of continued shelling. The fighting is the worst in the region since Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces went to war in the 1990s over Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory that is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 23:37 IST
Azerbaijan and Armenia allege truce violations, accuse each other of shelling
Baku said 13 civilians had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the city of Ganja by an Armenian missile attack, while Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of continued shelling. Image Credit: ANI

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Saturday of fresh attacks in violation of a week-old Russian-brokered truce that has failed to halt the worst fighting in the South Caucasus since the 1990s. Baku said 13 civilians had been killed and more than 50 wounded in the city of Ganja by an Armenian missile attack, while Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of continued shelling.

The fighting is the worst in the region since Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces went to war in the 1990s over Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory that is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. The Azeri Prosecutor General's office said a residential area in Ganja, the country's second-largest city and about 25 miles (40 km) from Nagorno-Karabakh, was shelled by missile strikes and around 20 apartment buildings had been hit. Armenia denied the claim and accused the Azeri army of targeting civilian settlements.

Baku also said that an electricity line that goes from Azerbaijan to neighbouring Georgia had been damaged as a result of shelling in the town of Mingachevir. The European Union said the targeting of civilians and civilian installations by either party must stop. "The ceasefire ... must be fully respected without delay," European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement.

Arayik Harutyunyan, the Nagorno-Karabakh leader, said: "the intense military actions continued, especially in the southern direction". Azerbaijan's defence ministry reported battles in Aghdere-Aghdam regions, which had been held by ethnic Armenian forces. Prosecutors said one more civilian was wounded as a result of heavy artillery shelling of Aghjabadi region by the Armenian side.

The war of words between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are aligned with Turkey and Russia respectively, continued alongside the fighting. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said the Azeri army has completely taken over two regions previously held by separatists, Fizuli and Jabrail.

Armenia denied an Azeri claim that it has been illegally bringing in arms and accused Azerbaijan of acting to expand Turkey's influence in the region and of using pro-Turkish mercenaries - charges both Ankara and Baku deny. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who mediated the ceasefire talks a week ago, talked to his Armenian and Azeri counterparts on the phone and stressed the truce should be observed, the Russian foreign ministry said.

'LIVING IN FEAR' In Ganja, rescuers worked at the scene on Saturday morning, picking through the rubble, a Reuters photographer said. Some houses had been almost levelled. An excavator was clearing the debris.

"We have been living in fear for days ... We are suffering a lot. We would rather die. I wish we were dead but our children would survive," one resident of the city, 58-year-old Emina Aliyeva, told reporters. The Armenian defence ministry denied the Azeri claim on shelling cities in Azerbaijan and accused Baku of continuing to shell populated areas inside Nagorno-Karabakh, including Stepanakert, the region's biggest city.

Nagorno-Karabakh officials said that at least six civilians were wounded as a result of Azeri fire. "We woke up at 4 o'clock in the morning due to an awful blow, it was not just a strike, it was something more powerful ... We are scared, but we got used to it ... Sometimes we felt as if they were hitting directly on us," Lika Zakaryan, a 26-year-old resident of Stepanakert, told Reuters.

A Reuters cameraman in Stepanakert said he had heard several explosions on Friday night and in the early hours of the morning. Shelling continued during the day. Armenia also said several Azeri drones flew over settlements in Armenia, attacked military installations and damaged the civilian infrastructure.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called attacks "an attempted genocide of the Armenian people", telling the French newspaper Liberation, "We must defend ourselves, like any nation that is threatened with extermination". Baku said on Saturday that 60 Azeri civilians had been killed and 270 wounded since the fighting flared on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan has not disclosed military casualties.

Nagorno-Karabakh says 633 of its military personnel have been killed, and 36 civilians.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-lockdowners protest as London COVID alert level is raised

Anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday, hours after the British capital moved to the second highest COVID-19 alert level.As a second wave of infections gathers pace, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has s...

Amit Shah asserts: Nitish to be next CM of Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar after the coming assembly elections in the state. Shah also said that the NDA will get a two-third majority in the polls.There is ...

Cycling-Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

Italian Filippo Ganna claimed his third victory in this years Giro dItalia when he won the 14th stage on Saturday, a 34.1km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, as Joao Almeida extended his overall lead.The time trial wor...

Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,66,345 on Saturday as 2,196 more people, including a ruling BJD MP, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen more patients, including a policeman in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020