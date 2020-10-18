Left Menu
Development News Edition

Success of labour codes depend on how rules are framed, implemented, says expert

"Overall, the success of the Codes would depend on how rules are framed and implemented on the ground over the next few months and how organisations adapt to these changes," he noted. According to Grover, the flexibility to hire workers on a fixed-term basis without any restriction could be a game changer as it would force organisations to review their employment models and could lead to a sharp increase in hiring of fixed-term employees - both white and blue collared.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 15:53 IST
Success of labour codes depend on how rules are framed, implemented, says expert

The recent government regulation to subsume multiple labour laws into four codes is a major reform but the overall success of the labour codes would depend on how the rules are framed and implemented on the ground, says an expert. Parliament in its just-concluded session passed three labour code bills: the Industrial Relations (IR) Code, the Social Security Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (OSH).

The Wage Code Bill, 2019, was passed by Parliament last year. "A delicate balance was needed to meet the needs of both employers and employees and the provisions in the Codes appear to have met that balance," said Vishal Grover, Practice Leader, Retirement Solutions, Aon India.

According to Grover, some of the big reforms impacting employers include flexibility to hire fixed-term employees, relaxation in rules around retrenchment, inability of unions to go on strike without giving sixty-day notice to the employer and single licensing norms for contractors. From an employee's perspective, commitment to set up social security plans for unorganised, gig and platform workers is a step in the right direction considering the growth of aggregator platforms.

Moreover, women workers have been empowered by allowing their employment during night shifts subject to safety protocols being observed, mandating pay-parity for fixed-term employees and continuing with existing rules around 8 working hours a day and paid maternity leave of 26 weeks, he said. "Overall, the success of the Codes would depend on how rules are framed and implemented on the ground over the next few months and how organisations adapt to these changes," he noted.

According to Grover, the flexibility to hire workers on a fixed-term basis without any restriction could be a game changer as it would force organisations to review their employment models and could lead to a sharp increase in hiring of fixed-term employees - both white and blue collared. "It remains to be seen if an increase in fixed-term employees would be at the expense of the permanent workforce which would be a concern," he said.

He further noted that the long-term objective of the labour reforms should be to create more employment opportunities as India is expected to surpass China to become the most populous country in the next few years and would continue to add millions of new workforce to the economy every year making it critical for the country to create new jobs. Further, India would start losing the demographic dividend over the next couple of decades and senior citizens are estimated to constitute around 20 per cent of the population by 2050 and hence, a strong social security system is the need of the hour.

"Sustainable programs including life cover, health insurance, old age protection, housing should be set up for unorganized, gig and platform workers as promised by the Code," he said..

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland to impose nationwide COVID-19 curbs on Monday - minister

Ireland will bring in decisive nationwide COVID-19 restrictions on Monday but will stop short of reintroducing the kind of lockdown imposed earlier this year, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said on Friday.The government will act tom...

Hope of COVID-19 vaccine deployment in UK by New Year: Report

One of the UKs senior-most medical chiefs has indicated that a vaccine against COVID-19 could be ready to be deployed by the start of the New Year, according to a media report on Sunday. Jonathan Van-Tam, Englands Deputy Chief Medical Offic...

Top Christian clerics urge Lebanese leaders to agree on government

The leaders of Lebanons Maronite and Orthodox Christian churches urged Lebanese leaders on Sunday to stop delaying talks on forming a government in scathing sermons in which they blamed them for the countrys financial crisis and political d...

CBI books six customs officers in Bengaluru in gold missing case

The CBI has booked six customs officials in connection with the alleged disappearance of gold weighing 2.6 kg from a warehouse at the airport in the city. The gold was seized at the Kempegowda international airport here from 13 passengers b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020