Assam cop dies after slipping into pond during op to catch cattle smugglers

A policeman died as he slipped into a pond while attempting to apprehend cattle smugglers in Assam's Mankachar near the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday, officials said. A team of 17 police personnel from Jaleswar and Jordanga police posts was part of an operation at Char Kokurmora in the Mankachar police station area to nab cattle smugglers, they said.

Around 1.45 am a group of cattle smugglers were seen on the bank of a pond and immediately four constables followed them, they added. One of the constables, identified as Raben Das (25), slipped into the pond, police said.

After a search, his body was recovered and doctors declared him dead when taken to the Ghajarikandi public health centre..