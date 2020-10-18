Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP hooch tragedy: Ujjain SP, ASP shifted out, 2 cops arrested

The move to shunt out Ujjain District SP Manoj Singh and Additional SP Rupesh Dwivedi came after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a serious view of the incident during a review meeting at his residence in Bhopal, a government official said. Satyendra Kumar Shukla replaces Singh, who has been shifted to Bhopal as assistant inspector general at the police headquarters (PHQ), and the area city superintendent of police is suspended, said an order from the state Home department.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 18-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 17:51 IST
MP hooch tragedy: Ujjain SP, ASP shifted out, 2 cops arrested

Ujjain District Superintendent of Police and another police official were transferred to Bhopal on Sunday following the death of 12 people after consumption of spurious liquor, while two constables were arrested for their alleged involvement in its sale, officials said. The move to shunt out Ujjain District SP Manoj Singh and Additional SP Rupesh Dwivedi came after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a serious view of the incident during a review meeting at his residence in Bhopal, a government official said.

Satyendra Kumar Shukla replaces Singh, who has been shifted to Bhopal as assistant inspector general at the police headquarters (PHQ), and the area city superintendent of police is suspended, said an order from the state Home department. Besides, Ujjain's Additional Superintendent of Police Dwivedi has also been transferred to the PHQ as assistant inspector general, the order said.

At the review meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is conducting a probe into the incident, apprised Chouhan of the ground situation. Chouhan asked the officials to check the sale of illicit liquor and other intoxicants. He also said that such an incident should not reoccur at any cost and the offenders should be dealt with an iron hand, the official said.

Earlier, constables Shaikh Anwar and Nawaz of Kharakuan police station in Ujjain were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the sale of spurious liquor, a police official said, adding that they were booked under sections for criminal conspiracy. A doctor, named Junad, and one Irshad, working at the Golden Medical Store in Ujjain, were also arrested for allegedly making the spirit available to bootleggers and helping in their spurious liquor business, outgoing SP Manoj Singh told PTI.

Besides, the stringent National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against three bootleggers - Yunus, Sikandar and Gabbar - who were arrested after the incident, he said. The victims, mostly beggars or poor labourers, died after consuming spurious liquor here on Wednesday and Thursday following which the chief minister ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Singh also said that earlier 14 deaths were reported in the incident, but after the post-mortem report, the number of fatalities due to the consumption of spurious liquor was revised to 12. Following the incident, assistant excise commissioner K C Agnihotri has also been shunted out of Ujjain and deputy municipal commissioner Subodh Jain has been suspended, the official said.

Jain was allegedly close to bootleggers Sikandar and Gabbar, police sources said. Singh also said the city-based houses of bootlegger Sikandar and Gabbar, who were contractual workers with the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, have been demolished as they were constructed illegally.

The three accused bootleggers made the spurious liquor with spirit and some tablets at an abandoned municipal building, he said. Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh on Thursday said there would be a crack-down against those who sell toxic liquor and they would be booked under the NSA.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Macadamisation work in full swing to provide connectivity to five panchayats in J-K's Bhadarwah

Around 10,000 people of five panchayats in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district are hopeful that their lives are going to change for better as authorities started macadamisation work on Dradhu-Manwa road under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Y...

Minor girl drowns in pond in West Bengal

A five-year old girl drowned in a pond, while another minor was rescued by locals and taken to a hospital in West Bengals Alipurduar district on Sunday, police said. The incident happened when the two minors were bathing in the pond in a vi...

Congress, NC, PDP want to revoke UT status of Ladakh: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress, National Conference NC, and Peoples Democratic Party PDP have declared that they will restore Article 370 and revoke the status of UT for Ladakh. Cong...

Thai protesters carry on demonstrations despite warnings

Pro-democracy activists in Thailand launched their fifth straight days of protests on Sunday, scheduling demonstrations not just in the capital but also at several other locations around the country. The demonstrators received a new warning...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020