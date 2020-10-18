Raj: Woman, her two minor children drown in water body

A 44-year-old woman and her two infant children drowned in a water body in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened in Dudhpura village on Saturday where a woman along with her two children had gone to the fields. The children went to take bath in a water body and slipped into the deep water, Assistant Sub Inspector Badrilal Jat posted at Nathdwara police station said.

He said the woman also stepped down into the waters to save her children but eventually all three drowned. The bodies were fished out on Sunday and were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem.

The deceased were identified as Purankanwar (44), her sons Lokesh (4) and Nitin (5). The matter has been registered under CrPc Section 174, police said.