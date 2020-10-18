Left Menu
Man goes on stabbing spree, kills one, injures six

A 30-year-old labourer went on a stabbing spree, killing a person and injuring six others, before being overpowered by police personnel here on Sunday, police said. Another was critically injured and was in the Intensive Care Unit, police said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 18:16 IST
A 30-year-old labourer went on a stabbing spree, killing a person and injuring six others, before being overpowered by police personnel here on Sunday, police said. Ganesh went to a butcher's shop at Cottonpet area to purchase meat, stole a knife from there, ran away and stabbed six people at random.

One of those injured, also a labourer, succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Another was critically injured and was in the Intensive Care Unit, police said. On being alerted by the public, an inspector and a constable rushed to the area, cornered the man and seized the weapon from him.

He has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said, adding that the motive behind the attack was not known..

