18-10-2020
IMF chief says 'much more decisive' action needed to deal with debt problems
The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday called for significant steps to address the increasingly unsustainable debt burdens of some countries, urging creditors and debtors to start restructuring processes sooner rather than later. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an online event hosted by the G30 group of former policymakers and academics that a six-month extension of a freeze in official bilateral payments agreed by the Group of 20 major economies last week would help, but said more urgent action was needed.

"We are buying some time, but we have to face reality that there are much more decisive actions ahead of us," she said, urging creditors and debtors to start restructuring debts of countries with unsustainable debt levels without delay.

Latest News

Soccer-Miedema breaks WSL scoring record as Arsenal thrash Spurs 6-1

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema scored a first-half hattrick for Womens Super League leaders Arsenal in a 6-1 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, breaking Nikita Parris record to become the competitions all-time top scorer in the proce...

ISL: Danny Fox, Ville Matti Steinmann sign for SC East Bengal

Ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League ISL season, SC East Bengal have signed Scottish defender Danny Fox and German midfielder Ville Matti Steinmann on Sunday. Fox is a veteran defender who has played for Burnley and Southampton in the E...

IPL 13: Pollard, Coulter-Nile show takes MI to 176/6 against KXIP

Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Niles late quickfire knocks powered Mumbai Indians to 1766 in their 20 overs against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday. After opting to bat first, Mumbai had the worst possible s...

People protest felling of 10,000 trees for Dehradun airport expansion

Several hundred people gathered outside the Jolly Grant Airport here on Sunday to protest the proposed felling of over 10,000 trees for the expansion of Dehradun Airport into International Airport. The state government has sought approval t...
