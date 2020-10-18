MP: Transporter's son kidnapped for ransom found dead, 3 held

A 13-year-old boy kidnapped three days ago from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district for a ransom of Rs two crore was found dead on Sunday, police said. Police said that the boy was allegedly murdered and three persons, who committed the crime despite receiving Rs 8 lakh ransom from his family, have been arrested.

The accused possibly killed the minor as the victim had recognised one of them as an acquaintance of his father, they said. "The body of the boy, who was the son of a local transporter, was found floating in Bargi dam canal near Bichua village, located around 20 km from here," city Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma said.

A piece of cloth was found wrapped around the boy's neck, he said. "It is suspected that the boy was strangulated with a piece of cloth before the body was dumped into the canal," the official said.

The boy was kidnapped from Dhanvantari Nagar area here on Thursday when he went to buy some items from a shop near his home, he said. Later, his mother and father got ransom calls for Rs two crore and the callers warned them not to approach police, he added.

Superintendent of Police Sidharth Bahuguna said Rahul alias Monu Vishwakarma (30), whom the child recognised as his father's acquaintance, Malay Rai (25) and Karan Jaggi (24) were arrested for the crime. Vishwakarma and Jaggi are history-sheeters, with the former having five criminal cases, including that of loot and theft, while the latter seven cases, including that of extortion and sexual assault, registered against them.

"The preliminary interrogation of the accused revealed that they killed the boy soon after abduction as he had recognised Rahul alias Monu who was known to the boy's father. The trio has claimed that they committed the act as they were jobless and without money for the past one month," the SP said.

They had demanded Rs two crore and then settled for Rs 8 lakh, which was paid to them, but the child had been murdered by then, he said. "The mobile phone used in the crime, the accused persons' phones and Rs 7.66 lakh cash have been seized," the SP added.