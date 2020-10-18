Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: NISHAD party MLA among 3 booked allegedly raping singer

Three men, including NISHAD party MLA Vijay Mishra and his son, were booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer, police said.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:55 IST
UP: NISHAD party MLA among 3 booked allegedly raping singer

Three men, including NISHAD party MLA Vijay Mishra and his son, were booked on Sunday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old singer, police said. NISHAD party is an ally of the ruling BJP.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said the singer alleged that in 2014 Mishra had called her to his house for a programme, when he raped her and threatened to kill her if she ever spoke up about the incident. She alleged that in 2015, she was raped at a hotel in Varanasi. She also claimed that once after raping her, Mishra told his son and nephew to drop her home but, both of them allegedly raped her before taking her back.

The singer lodged a complaint at Gopiganj police station on Sunday after she came to know that Mishra was lodged in Agra jail in connection with a case involving land grabbing. His wife and his son are co-accused in the case. Mishra was shifted to Agra central jail from Chitrakoot jail around three weeks back.

In August, Vijay Mishra, his wife and son were booked on several serious charges including property grabbing on a complaint by their relative Krishna Mohan Mishra. Ramlali Mishra (wife of the MLA) is out after getting anticipatory bail from high court, while his son is absconding after his bail plea was rejected. Mishra was arrested by the police from Madhya Pradesh and subsequently jailed.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Tension at Assam-Mizoram border as many hurt in violent clash

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, injuring several, officials said on Sunday. The situation is now under control in the area, which is on the borde...

Union Home Secretary to hold meeting tomorrow amid tension at Assam-Mizoram border

Amid tension at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting to review the situation on Monday, the Mizoram government said in a press statement. The State Government is actively engaging with the Government o...

Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR Rahul Tripathi was on Sunday reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier Leagues IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH. Rahul Tripathi, the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, has been re...

Work in accordance with law, Constitution: Dhankhar tells Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to work in accordance with the law and the Constitution, and asserted that the state police cannot behave like political workers. After meeting family memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020