France to expel 231 suspected extremists after attack on teacher -Europe 1

France's Interior ministry, responsible for expelling foreigners, was not available to comment. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government has been under pressure from conservative and far-right parties to take a tougher stance on non-nationals deemed to pose a security threat.

18-10-2020
France is preparing to expel 231 foreigners on a government watch list for suspected extremist religious beliefs, Europe 1 radio reported on Sunday, two days after a Russian born Islamist beheaded a teacher. France's Interior ministry, responsible for expelling foreigners, was not available to comment.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government has been under pressure from conservative and far-right parties to take a tougher stance on non-nationals deemed to pose a security threat. Macron was holding a Defence Council meeting with senior cabinet ministers on Sunday.

