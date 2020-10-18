Left Menu
Air pollution: Contractors handling construction waste, public toilets penalised in Noida

The Noida Authority said it issued penalties worth Rs 3,37,500 on various private contractors and entities for allegedly violating pollution guidelines and rules here on Sunday.

18-10-2020
The Noida Authority said it issued penalties worth Rs 3,37,500 on various private contractors and entities for allegedly violating pollution guidelines and rules here on Sunday. It said the action has been taken as per the guidelines of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which came into force on Thursday amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR.

"Private firm Ramky Reclamation and Recycling Limited was slapped with a fine of Rs one lakh for laxity in collection of construction and demolition (C and D) waste. Sanitation contractor S P was issued a penalty of Rs 25,000 for laxity in maintenance of public toilets," the Authority said in a statement. The Public Health Department has issued a fine of Rs 5,000 on people using plastic bags, it said.

Varying amounts of penalties were slapped on multiple entities which were found violating guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the GRAP like keeping construction material in the open, it stated. The Authority said 180 tonnes of C and D waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Sunday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80 for proper disposal.

Twenty-five tones of C and D waste was disposed of after processing on Sunday, it added. The Authority said road stretches measuring 75 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 180 kilometres of road stretches on 16 routes were cleaned mechanically.

Footpaths and streets measuring 40 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated. The Noida Authority on Saturday had issued fines of Rs 11,15,000 on various private contractors and entities that were found violating anti-air pollution guidelines and orders.

On Sunday, the air quality index in parts of Noida remained in the "poor" category, according to government agencies.

