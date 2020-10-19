UK tells EU: door is ajar so come to us with a few Brexit concessions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the European Union to come forward with relatively small concessions on Brexit as the door is still ajar but unless the bloc budges there will be a no-trade deal exit, a minister said on Monday. "It would be sensible at this point for them to go that extra mile, to come closer to us on the points that remain for discussion. They haven't done so yet and that's disappointing," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News.

"And if they're not able to do so then we won't be able to conclude the discussions in the way that both sides I think would like to at this point," he said. "We hope that they could come forward now with some relatively small but important changes which respect us as an independent sovereign nation."