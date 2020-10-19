2 brothers killed in motorcycle-truck collision in Bhiwandi

Two brothers were killed in a roadaccident in Narpoli area of Bhiwandi in Thane district, policesaid on Monday

Vishwas and Neelkant Bhoir were on their way to attendto their sand dredging business on a scooter when a brick-laden truck came from the opposite direction and ran them overnear Anjur locality on Sunday afternoon, an official said

The truck driver fled the scene and efforts were on tonab him, the Narpoli police station official said.