Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top UK bishops slam 'disastrous' bill as Brexit talks teeter

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government says it needs the legislation as an insurance policy in case the EU behaves unreasonably after a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 and tries to impede the flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. The bloc sees it as a flagrant breach of an international treaty that could undermine the delicate foundations of Northern Ireland's peace settlement, created by the 1998 Good Friday accord.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:20 IST
Top UK bishops slam 'disastrous' bill as Brexit talks teeter
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UK's most senior Anglican bishops warned Monday that legislation breaching part of the Brexit divorce agreement the government signed with the European Union will set a "disastrous precedent" and could undermine peace in Northern Ireland. The top archbishops in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland condemned the Internal Market Bill in a letter published in the Financial Times.

They said the bill "asks the country's highest law-making body to equip a government minister to break international law. This has enormous moral, as well as political and legal, consequences." "We believe this would create a disastrous precedent," said the letter, signed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who heads the Church of England, and four other archbishops. "If carefully negotiated terms are not honored and laws can be 'legally' broken, on what foundations does our democracy stand?" they asked.

The Internal Market Bill has been approved by the House of Commons and begins its passage through the House of Lords on Monday. It is likely to face strong opposition in Parliament's upper chamber, where the governing Conservative Party does not have a majority. The bill has triggered a crisis of trust between Britain and the EU, who have been attempting to strike a new trade deal since the U.K. left the bloc on Jan. 31.

If passed, the bill will allow the British government to override parts of the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement relating to trade with Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. to share a border with the EU. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government says it needs the legislation as an insurance policy in case the EU behaves unreasonably after a post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 and tries to impede the flow of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

The bloc sees it as a flagrant breach of an international treaty that could undermine the delicate foundations of Northern Ireland's peace settlement, created by the 1998 Good Friday accord. The bill soured talks aimed at securing a new trade deal between Britain and the EU before the post-Brexit transition period ends. Those talks appeared to break down last week, with each side calling for the other to shift its policies to secure a deal. The EU said it was happy to keep talking, but the British government said the talks were over unless there was a "fundamental" shift from the bloc.

Despite that hard line, Britain's Brexit preparations minister, Michael Gove, said the door to talks was "still ajar." The two sides' chief negotiators, Michel Barnier for the EU and David Frost for the U.K., are expected to speak by phone Monday to see whether progress can be made..

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Dharmendra, Bobby wish Sunny Deol on his 64th birthday

On the occasion of actor and Member of Parliament Sunny Deols 64th birthday, his father Dharmendra Deol and brother Bobby Deol extended their best wishes to him on Monday. Taking it to Twitter, veteran actor Dharmendra in a tweet translated...

PIL in HC to direct Centre, Delhi govt to grant menstrual leaves to women employees

A PIL came up before the Delhi High Court on Monday seeking direction to the Centre and AAP government for granting paid leaves and periodic rests to women employees during menstruation time. The plea sought that women be provided special c...

UK shopper numbers fall again as COVID-19 restrictions tighten

Shopper numbers at British retail destinations have fallen for a fourth straight week following tougher government measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.Last week, Prime Minister Boris John...

Europe's central banker: Recovery 'risks losing momentum'

The head of the European Central Bank says that the economic recovery risks losing momentum due to the second wave of coronavirus infections and that the chief monetary authority for the euro countries could add more stimulus if that become...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020