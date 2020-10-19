Left Menu
India says Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh, to be returned

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:26 IST
India says Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh, to be returned

The Indian army said on Monday that it had captured a Chinese soldier after he strayed across a contested de facto border in the western Himalayan region where both countries have amassed thousands of troops after a deadly clash in June. The People's Liberation Army soldier was apprehended in the Demchok area of eastern Ladakh, and would be returned after the completion of formalities, the Indian army said in a statement.

"The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions," the statement said. The nuclear-armed neighbours have been locked in a months-long border confrontation in the Ladakh region, with troops killing each other in hand-to-hand combat and firing shots in the air.

Both sides have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, but have made little headway.

