Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez recused from EC meet on resolution condemning AP CM's letter to CJI: SCBA Secy

SCBA President Dushyant Dave had recused from the process of passing the resolution condemning Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde in which allegations were levelled against a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, an official of the bar body said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:56 IST
Prez recused from EC meet on resolution condemning AP CM's letter to CJI: SCBA Secy

SCBA President Dushyant Dave had recused from the process of passing the resolution condemning Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde in which allegations were levelled against a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, an official of the bar body said on Monday. Dave had a different view "in principle" on passing the resolution at such an early stage, Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Secretary Rohit Pandey said when asked about media reports on alleged division in the executive committee (EC) over the issue.

Dave had reportedly said the bar had no idea about the truthfulness of the allegations and such a resolution would be premature at this stage. Pandey said the majority was, however, in favour of condemning Reddy's act of making public the allegations.

He said Dave had sought EC's nod for not taking part in the meeting which was then chaired by SCBA Vice President Kailash Vasudev. The resolution was passed “unanimously” in the meeting chaired by Vasudev, the SCBA Secretary said. He said all EC members, except the President, were on board in passing of the resolution to condemn the CM's letter to the CJI.

Earlier, the SCBA had said in its resolution that “such action by constitutional functionaries is opposed to conventions causing serious inroads impacting the independence of the judiciary as enshrined in the Constitution of India”. The resolution said that its executive committee, at a meeting on October 16, strongly condemned the action of Reddy in releasing the letter to the CJI making allegations against the sitting judge in the public domain.

Several other bar bodies have also condemned Reddy's action. In an unprecedented move, the chief minister wrote the letter to the CJI, alleging that the Andhra Pradesh High Court was being used to "destabilise and topple my democratically elected government". He requested the CJI to look into the matter and consider initiating steps "as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary's neutrality is maintained".

He alleged that the senior apex court judge had proximity to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and that a "former judge of the honourable Supreme Court placed this fact on record"..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-UK in COVID-19 lockdown: What are the restrictions?

The entire 67 million population of the United Kingdom is living under some sort of COVID-19 restrictions, though the severity of the rules varies across different countries and provinces. Following are details on the lockdownsENGLAND - Ent...

Tata Housing offers fixed home loan rates for buyers for one year

Tata Housing on Monday announced a scheme under which homebuyers will have to pay a flat 3.99 per cent interest rate on home loans for one year and the company will bear the rest as part of its effort to attract prospective customers. The s...

Cricket Ireland hands seven part-time retainer contracts to women's squad

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced seven part-time retainer contracts for the womens senior international squad for 2021, with 12 non-retainer contracts also offered to make this the largest-ever senior womens performance squad. Part-time ...

Russian carsharer Delimobil to sell 10% in pre-IPO before NY offering - founder

Russias Delimobil will sell up to a 10 stake in a pre-initial public offering placement ahead of its offering on the New York Stock Exchange in early 2022, the carsharing services founder and main stakeholder told Reuters.Moscow, one of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020