Delhi riots: Court dismisses man's bail plea in Head Constable murder case

A Delhi court Monday dismissed a bail application of an accused in the murder case of of Head Constable Ratan Lal during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February, saying he was a “flight risk”. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav said the call detail record of accused Shadab Ahmad showed that he was in constant touch with proclaimed offenders and co-accused in the case —Suleman Siddiqui and Ravish.

“The charges against the applicant are serious in nature. The applicant (Ahmad) is not the resident of Delhi and as such, he would be a flight-risk,” the court said. The court said that a strange thing has been noticed from Ahmad's call detail records (CDR) that around the time of the murder of the head constable, his location was around the spot of the incident and he had received three calls from his counsel who was representing him in the matter.

“It could be a coincidence, but not without significance. I will refrain from commenting as to whether it was morally or ethically appropriate for the learned counsel to have represented the applicant (Ahmad) in the matter,” it said in its order. It further said a perusal of his CDRs from January 31, 2020, to February 24, 2020, revealed that he was in touch with some of the co-accused persons in the murder case as well in the matter related to the larger “pre-meditated” conspiracy in the riots, which was being investigated by the Special Cell of the Delhi police.

Ahmad has also been arrested in the conspiracy case. The court noted that though Ahmad has not been seen in any of the CCTV footage collected by the police, he has been categorically identified by independent public witnesses and police officials in their statements recorded under section 161 (examination by police) Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court observed that it was clearly evident from CCTV footage and statements of witnesses, that the protestors and organizers had motivated the persons in the mob and certain unscrupulous elements had surrounded the scene of crime and they appeared to be fully equipped with rioting material like stones, sticks, sharp-edged weapons and other sort of raw weapons. “Even burqa-clad women are clearly seen attacking the police party with sticks and other material in their hands and they clearly appeared to be charged up. It has also come on record that some of the persons of the mob had taken possession of the rooftops of high-rise buildings at or around 25 feet road, having firearms and other rioting material with them. “All this prima facie indicates that everything was being done under a well-hatched conspiracy, the common object whereof was to cause blockade of the main Wazirabad Road and if resisted by the police, then to go to any extent to liquidate them by use of force,” it said. During the hearing, advocate Seema Misra, appearing for Ahmad, argued that he has been wrongly and maliciously implicated in the matter by the investigating agency just because he belongs to a particular community.

The lawyer claimed the chargesheet was based on conjectures, pre-conceived and pre-decided conclusions as the true facts leading to the death of Lal have not been investigated properly and instead a deliberate attempt has been made by the investigating agency to conceal it. There was no electronic evidence available against Shadab either in the form of any CCTV footage or his CDR location, which could prima facie show his presence at the scene of crime on the date of the incident, his counsel further said. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the police, opposed the bail plea saying Ahmad used to share stage with other protestors and instigate the gathering against the Government of India which ultimately led to violence on February 24, thereby resulting in death of more than 50 people in north-east Delhi, including Lal.

The public prosecutor further argued that Ahmad may be residing at Jagatpuri, but he used to take part in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register for Citizens and used to come to Chand Bagh which is about 10 kilometers from his residence. Prasad said that Ahmad was in constant touch with other accused persons and on the day of incident, he had reached at the scene of crime just before the eruption of the communal riots in the area.

He further argued that the case was peculiar, wherein the protectors of the life and liberty of the general public were beaten black and blue by the so called protestors under a large-scale conspiracy and the accused was a part of it. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.